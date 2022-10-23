Yesterday, things got steamy after gossip stirred that Travis Scott was back involved with his ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar. The sight of the two together on set shocked social media users as he has been with his long-term girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, since 2017 and has two children with her.

Apparently, the rumors were too much for Trav to handle, so he quickly hopped online to shut them down. He shared, “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on.” The 31-year-old continued by claiming that Rojean, somehow, snuck onto the closed set where he was directing a video.

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling,” he concluded.

Quickly after sharing his statement, Rojean took to her IG story to make posts of her own. In a video, she said, “What we’re not going to do is we’re not going to lie on me.”

She disputed Trav’s allegations that he did not know her by adding, “You’ve definitely been with me… Everyone has seen you with me… I have pictures and videos of you with me… come on, sir.”

Rojean also attacked his relationship with Kylie, alleging that he’s been unfaithful to her multiple times, “You cheat on that b*tch every f*cking night. The whole f*cking city sees it. Don’t do this.”

Her rant continued by claiming that she was “too nice” to Travis to begin with. While everyone urged her to get money from interviews, her response was “No, I don’t want to be associated with this man. I don’t want to be known for this.”

Lastly, she coined the rapper “the sh*ttiest human being that has ever walked the earth.”