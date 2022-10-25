Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Shortly after the post, Kar disputed Scott’s claims, saying, “What we’re not going to do is we’re not going to lie on me.” But the Instagram model didn’t end there. On Monday (October 24), she penned a lengthy statement about her relationship with Scott saying, “Having thousands of people say you’ve been posted and done things that are completely out of character and you would never do is equally hurtful.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

She added, “I am a regular person with a career and family. I truly hope you find some peace in that hateful heart of yours. Everything they’re posting is manipulated and was proven false by some rampage years ago.”

Fans chimed in to share their thoughts on the post. “My thing is what does she want to happen to him atp,” one Instagram wrote. Another fan sided with Kar, adding, “Come at the man , not the woman, she said what she said, leave her be, kylie jenner is not the only one who gets cheated on tf, . Kylie Jenner, mom to Travis’s two children, has yet to speak out on the cheating rumors.

The exchange comes just days after Scott reached an agreement with some of the victims and families affected by the Astroworld tragedy, where hundreds were injured and 10 people died.