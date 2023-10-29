Will Smith & Pepa’s Old Date Story Leaves Fans Demanding A Reunion

On a recent episode of Will Smith's Class of '88 podcast, he and Pepa recalled going on a date together back in the day. Obviously, their relationship didn't pan out. Pepa went on to marry Treach while Smith tied the knot with Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, however, it appears as though both of them are single, leaving fans wondering what would happen if they gave each other another shot.

“Okay, you were very nice," Pepa said of their date. "This was the date you won and beat us out. You was so happy. You was like let’s go celebrate. Then we were out and you saw a homeless person. You gave the homeless person $100. And it was so nice. Then, we went to the Hollywood sign."

Will Smith & Pepa Once Went On A Date

“I think you and Treach had been broke up for a minute," Smith added. "So, in my mind when I was like trying to spit my game but I ain’t really have nothing. Cuz my concern was I was gonna get killed." On top of the sweet story, Pepa previously opened up about her fling with Smith in a 2009 interview with Global Grind, revealing that she had some regrets. She had nothing but flattering things to say about Smith, and expressed curiosity about what her life would have been like had she chosen him over Treach.

“I thought Will was really cute, and we would hang out a lot on the road. He liked to take care of me and never let me spend a dime. He was that kind of guy, real generous,” she revealed. “I sometimes kick myself when I think about what could have been. He was so nice to me, but I really wasn’t feeling him. I guess I couldn’t appreciate a nice guy like Will Smith. He wasn’t thug enough. I was attracted to thugs and hoodlums. Will was too nice to me."

Fans Want Will Smith & Pepa To Rekindle Their Romance

What do you think of the story of Will Smith and Pepa's date? Do you think they should rekindle their romance? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

