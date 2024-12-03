Sexyy Red Responds To Heavy STD Allegations Made By A Past Fling

There could be some evidence that goes against Red's word.

Sexyy Red is having to speak for herself after a former fling decided to try and expose her. Overall, it's a pretty messy situation, with information on this relationship and the man being murky as well. Thanks to a collection of videos from DJ Akademiks, though, were able to piece together the gist of what's going on here. This whole debacle began thanks to who Ak is describing as an "alleged ex baby dad." That piece of information comes courtesy of a social media post from Sexyy Red. It reads, "Who my bd opp? I got ah big fat wet p*ssy waitin for you." It seems she's looking to get some sort of information on this alleged baby daddy at any cost necessary.

The reason being is because he's accusing Red of giving him some sort of STD. There's an audio clip in the post below in which the man is supposedly arguing with the femcee on the phone. He's audibly upset with her for allegedly lying for the duration of their relationship and relentlessly interrogates her if she's deceiving other guys too. However, Sexyy Red continues to dodge Wu Slime's questions (his Facebook name) and says that everyone is getting "burnt."

Sexyy Red Wishes Some Damning Things Onto This Mystery Man

But she doesn't stop there, as she then hopes that Wu Slime got AIDS. It almost sounds like she's admitting that she gave him some sort of disease without saying it directly. Slime is convinced of that fact though, captioning that phone call, "She said she burning errbody getting burnt🥵🤢🤮 you gotta be strong for det nawf side p**sy kuh it's not for da weak n I'm da weak😭😭😭"