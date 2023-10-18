Lady Leshurr Accused Of Attacking, Biting Ex’s Girlfriend

Lady Leshurr appeared in court earlier this week for an alleged altercation that took place in October of last year. The UK-based rapper is accused of waiting outside of her ex-girlfriend's house for her and her new partner to arrive, and then attacking them. She had been arrested at the time along with another woman, Sherelle Smith.

According to her ex's then-partner, Leshurr allegedly “bit her on the hand,” though the rapper denies it. She further claims that she “suffered a number of injuries” as a result of the alleged attack. Leshurr alleges that her ex's partner tried to turn her pet dog on her, which she says resulted in her getting bitten. She further alleges that she was “punched in the head and stamped on by” her ex's girlfriend.

Read More: Lady Leshurr Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Lady Leshurr Denies Bite Allegations

Lady Leshurr performs at MOBO Awards show at The SSE Hydro on November 4, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)

The trial remains ongoing as prosecutors try to determine who bit who. This isn't the only drama Lady Leshurr's gotten wrapped up in as of late, however. Last year, the performer called out Cardi B on social media, asking the hitmaker to give her a cut of her song "Cheap A** Weave." Allegedly, she contributed beats to the 2015 track. "You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change she used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0 [pleading face emoji]," she wrote. This prompted a response from Cardi, who said she only "made like 2 dollars of that song." She was sure to offer Lady Leshurr the other dollar, however.

Cardi later said she'd be pulling the track from all streaming services, and promised to send Lady Leshurr her cut. What do you think of Lady Leshurr being accused of biting her ex's partner? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lady Leshurr.

Read More: Lady Leshurr Asks Cardi B To Cut Her A Check Over 2015 Song

[Via][Via]