Kenya Moore Net Worth 2023: What Is The “RHOA” Star Worth?

Born on January 24, 1971, Kenya Moore danced her way into hearts as a young beauty queen before carving out an enviable niche in the entertainment industry. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Moore’s early years were far from easy. Despite personal struggles, her determination led her from the competitive world of pageants to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. In 2023, CAknowledge estimated her net worth at an impressive $1 million. It proves a career well-curated and the fruit of tireless efforts.

Crowned With Stardom: Moore’s Career Milestones

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore pose backstage at the new play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” on Broadway at The Golden Theater on November 5, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Moore’s ascent to fame began in 1993 when she was crowned Miss USA. This achievement catapulted her into the public eye and opened doors in the entertainment industry. She went on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, placing an impressive fifth. Transitioning to acting, Moore secured roles in notable television series such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Living Single, and The Parent ‘Hood. While these appearances bolstered her rising star, her casting in Bravo’s reality series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, solidified her status as a household name.

Moreover, Moore’s not just an actress; she’s a producer too. Her film production company, Moore Vision Media, produced the critically acclaimed film The Confidant. This venture showcased her skills not just in front of the camera but behind it as well.

Intimate Portraits: Moore’s Personal Life & Highlights

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross pose backstage at the new play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” on Broadway at The Golden Theater on November 5, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Off-screen, Moore’s personal life has been as vibrant as her professional one. The actress became a mother at 47, welcoming her daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly in 2018. Moore’s journey to motherhood was fraught with difficulties, but her perseverance story has inspired many. Meanwhile, Moore has had her fair share of ups and downs in matters of the heart. Her relationship and subsequent breakup with ex-husband Marc Daly played out in the public eye, adding another layer to her complex and fascinating narrative. Despite the public scrutiny, Moore remains fiercely protective of her personal life, balancing her public persona with a level of privacy that is often hard to maintain in the world of reality television.

Kenya Moore’s Business Ventures & Charitable Work

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 04: Actress Kenya Moore attends Sally Beauty in store appearance on May 04, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Beyond her television career, Moore has demonstrated a savvy business sense. She founded Kenya Moore Hair Care, a line of hair products promoting healthy, natural hair growth. This venture into the beauty industry further broadens her professional portfolio. Additionally, Moore’s endeavors also extend to philanthropy. She has consistently used her platform for good as an advocate for women’s rights and an ambassador for the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation. Additionally, her charity, the Kenya Moore Foundation, awards scholarships to underprivileged girls.

In summary, Kenya Moore is a woman of many talents and a master of reinvention. Her trajectory, from the world of pageants to reality television, and her ventures in business and philanthropy, reflect a vibrant and dynamic woman who is not afraid to pursue her dreams. This ceaseless pursuit of excellence sees her sitting on a net worth of $1 million in 2023, a financial testament to her successful and varied career.