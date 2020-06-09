Bravo TV
- TVAusten Kroll Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Southern Charm" Star Worth?In the landscape of reality television, Austen Kroll emerges as a blend of entrepreneurial acumen and undeniable Southern charisma.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTamika Scott Alleges LaTocha Scott-Bivens Robbed Her Of $30kTamika Scott recently detailed an explosive fight with her sister, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, who she claims stole $30K from her.By Sabrina Morris
- TVKim Zolciak-Biermann Answers Nene Leakes Racism Allegations: "I'll Deal With Her"After months of silence, Zolciak-Biermann answers questions about her former friend and "RHOA" castmate's lawsuit against Bravo TV.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAndy Cohen Clarifies Nicki Minaj's Potential Appearance On "RHOP" ReunionHe seems to suggest that he would share the hosting gig rather than have the hitmaking rapper completely takeover.By Erika Marie
- TVNeNe Leakes Calls For Bravo Boycott, Accuses Network Of Demoting HerIt seems that the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star's relationship with the network has been contentious for some time.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMTV Fires Two Reality Stars After Alleged Racist Messages SurfaceMTV announced that they'd parted ways with Dee Nguyen from "The Challenge" and Taylor Selfridge of "Teen Mom OG."By Erika Marie
- TVBravo TV Fires 4 "Vanderpump Rules" Cast Members Over Racism AllegationsBravo TV has fired four cast members from "Vanderpump Rules" after they have come under fire for allegations of racism.By Erika Marie