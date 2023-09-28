Austen Kroll Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Southern Charm” Star Worth?

Austen Kroll, hailing from the picturesque landscapes of Washington D.C., has charted a rather intriguing trajectory in reality television. Born in 1987, Austen's early life blended Southern charm and an inherent zest for adventure. Before television producers came calling, Austen's world revolved around sales and the brewing industry, fostering a love for craft beer. However, destiny had more glamorous plans in store for him. From the beer taps to the glitzy world of reality TV, Austen's life transformed dramatically, reflecting not just in fame but also financially. By the time 2023 came around, Allfamousbirthday cited his net worth to be a notable $5 million.

Career Highlights & Accolades

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Shep Rose and Austen Kroll attend 'Legend Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Most recognize Austen from the hit reality series Southern Charm, where he became a prominent fixture, offering viewers a glimpse into his life, loves, and yes, brewing aspirations. His affable nature and a dash of Southern gentlemanly charisma made him a fan favorite. But his Southern Charm journey was more than just soirées and drama. It was a platform, which he adeptly used to further his business endeavors, particularly in the craft beer sector. The show not only amplified his personal brand but positioned him as an emerging entrepreneur in the brewing industry.

Personal Life & Highlights

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 02: Austen Kroll attends NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2018 held at Universal Studios Backlot on May 2, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Away from the camera's glare, Austen's life, much like his TV counterpart, is filled with ups and downs, relationships, and personal growth. His on-screen and off-screen dynamics, particularly with fellow cast members, have been topics of discussion, piquing the interest of fans and media alike. Yet, amidst the reality TV chaos, glimpses of Austen's genuine nature, his passions, and commitment to family and friends have emerged, painting a holistic portrait of the man behind the fame.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 02: Craig Conover and Austen Kroll attend the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2018 at Universal Studios Backlot on May 2, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Brewing isn't just a hobby for Austen; it's a passion. Leveraging his platform, Austen plunged into the world of craft beer with the launch of his brand, Kings Calling Brewing Co. His flagship beer, Trop Hop, was a testament to his dedication to the craft and an entrepreneurial spirit that extended beyond the confines of reality TV. Additionally, recognizing the influence and platform he now wielded, Austen began aligning himself with charitable causes close to his heart, ensuring his impact was felt beyond television and brewing.