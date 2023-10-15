Dame Dash On Jay-Z: “We Can Always Talk It Out”

During a recent appearance on The CEO Show, Dame Dash opened up about his relationship with Jay-Z. Dame revealed that he'd be willing to sit down with Jay-Z to work out their differences. He says, however, that there are some things that'd need to take place before they could work together again.

"So where I'm at now, is that if Roc-A-Fella and the ones that weren't billionaires wanted to get money on the right terms, I'm down. Meaning if Jay wants to f*cking have a conversation, and talk about the people that didn't make the money," he explains. As for what's getting in the way of the discussion, Dame says they're just each focused on their own lives. "I think because I'm doing my own thing and he's doing his own thing... I don't know," he describes.

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Is Still His "Brother"

"There's things, and I don't want to get into it, that morally I can't be a part of," he continues. "But if he could just shed all the things that I don't like immorally, and all the people that have done things and are doing things that morally I can't f*ck with..." He went on, claiming he'd consider working with Jay-Z again if he separated himself from those who aren't "family." He notes that other people were the catalyst for their falling out in the past. "That's what separated us, everybody else," he says. Dame also claims that despite his willingness to talk things out with Jay-Z, there are some obstacles that he has to consider. "That's still my brother," he explains. "You've got to remember there's like lawsuits that have happened, there's a lot of sh*t that's happened."

"Jay's never had that accountability to have that real conversation with me," he also adds. "I can do it anywhere, I don't give a f*ck... I've always said as a man that we can always talk it out." What do you think of Dame Dash claiming he's open to the idea of working things out with Jay-Z? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Dame Dash and Jay-Z.

