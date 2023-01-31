Dame Dash explained the loophole that led him to trying to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella prior to Jay-Z’s lawsuit.

During a recent appearance on VEUIT TV, Dash opened up about his decision to leap into the world of NFTs. If you recall, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder tried to sell his stake in the company including his shares in Reasonable Doubt. Ultimately, Jay-Z wasn’t having it and sued Dame Dash.

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during Jay-Z “The Black Album Tour” Live at Madison Square Garden – Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for New York Post)

Dash explained that Jay actually offered him a sum of money before he tried to leap into the NFT space.

“I was offered a certain amount of money for my interest in Roc-A-Fella Inc., which owns Reasonable Doubt. They offered me like $1.5M – Jay-Z. And I was like, ‘That’s some disrespectful shit. So, I guess I gotta sell it someplace else.’”

At this point, Dame reached out to his cousin who linked him up with attorney Ronald Sweeney. Both of them suggested that Dame look at other options, such as Non-Fungible Tokens, which could lead to a bigger payout than whatever Jay-Z offered.

Jay-Z, Damon Dash during Rocawear and Maxim Magazine Host In-Store Event at Bloomingdale’s at Bloomingdale’s in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

“I got the lawsuit – ‘cause again, I got accused of doing something I didn’t to stop me from doing it, and then everybody just went missing. So I had to deal with the lawsuit on my own,” he added. He described the situation as “f*cked up.”

Despite the friction between the two, Jay-Z applauded Dame Dash during his Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame speech. In response, Dash said he wants to end their feud with each other.

“It was beautiful,” he said, expressing gratitude that Jay did it “for the culture.” “We need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended [olive branch] I’ll spin one back. I have no beef with [him] if [he has] no beef with me … let’s get the lawyers out of it then. Let’s talk like men.”

The two have since reached a settlement in the case.

Check out the clip below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Inc NFT venture.