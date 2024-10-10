Dame Dash Under Fire For His Hot Take About Parenting

What did Dame say this time?

Dame Dash is taking care of a lot of family matters these days. For example, he recently revealed why he waited longer than others would've to evacuate Florida with his family due to the passage of Hurricane Milton. Now, the Roc-A-Fella executive divided fans with his hot take about parenting. Basically, he doesn't want his son to be more influenced by his mother's "feminine" sensibilities, although his overall point isn't as hot-button as this specific statement.

"How can I let him hang out with somebody but his dad?" Dame Dash said on Instagram Live with his son alongside him. "Don't let another man be his influence. Or even let, you know, his mother be the one that is his strongest influence and have him doing feminine stuff. You know what I mean? We a man right here, right? Give me five. We know how to take – don't leave me hanging, give me five. Alright, then. We know our job, you know what I mean? You know, I have to lead by example in front of him." Check out reactions to Dame's take in the comments section of the Instagram post below.

Dame Dash's Instagram Live Snippet With His Son

"It's important because I'm the source of, like, inspiration, or at least, you know, his definition of what a man is and what he sees," Dame Dash continued. "So I got to make sure he sees the right stuff, and that he gets the nice swag. I don't tell him to wear a bucket. He makes me wear a bucket hat, right? And you like your Hot Wheels and all that, your cars? You like the country club life? He picked all that, not us. He swims he does all that. So I'm having a ball, I'm not going to hold you. And I want to lead by example. I want to show y'all."