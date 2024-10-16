Aoki Lee Simmons Emphatically Shoots Down Concerns About Her Mental Health

Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2023 New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Aoki Lee Simmons attends the Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week: The Show at New York Public Library on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Aoki Lee Simmons says she's not manic.

Aoki Lee Simmons says she's not manic, despite how it may seem on social media. She addressed theories about her mental health during a recent livestream on social media. In doing so, she joked that even her own mother said she seems manic in her posts.

The topic began with Simmons addressing her recent viral comments on being compared to her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons. She explained that her mother saw a clip of her taken out of context to make the remarks seem more negative. "Y'all, I'm really tight with my mom. Don't do that." she said. From there, she added: "My mom also pointed out that I may seem manic online. I'm not to my knowledge. I'm not bipolar. I do have ADHD. Is mania ADHD?"

Aoki Lee Simmons Poses At The Ritz-Carlton In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Aoki Simmons attends Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story Launch Event at The Ritz-Carlton, Central Park on October 01, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Ritz-Carlton)

Her words on mental health aren't the only viral comments she's made on Instagram Live this week. She also addressed the allegations about Diddy and called for more respect to be paid to the Bad Boy mogul's children. “I think his daughters and children are such wonderful people,” she said. “I really hope you guys treat them with love and respect, ’cuz they’re nice kids... It’s not their fault. Anything adults, that’s adult business and they are not adults… They are in school. They are not adults so please treat them like children. That’s all I ask." Diddy is currently behind bars while awaiting trial for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He already pleaded not guilty.

Aoki Lee Simmons Discusses Her Mom And Mental Health

Check out Simmons' full comments on her mental health below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Aoki Lee Simmons on HotNewHipHop.

