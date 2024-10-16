Diddy Halloween Costumes Reportedly Fly Off The Shelves Amid Mogul’s Legal Battle

The "Diddler," baby oil, and more will be popular costumes this year.

Diddy has been making plenty of headlines in recent months for his ongoing legal battle. In September, the mogul was arrested in NYC and hit with charges related to alleged racketeering and sex trafficking. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is expected to kick off in May.

It looks like the real Bad Boy founder won't be celebrating Halloween this year. There will be plenty of lookalikes running around, however. According to TMZ, several vendors are selling Diddy-inspired costumes. The costumes include full Diddy face coverings, baby oil t-shirts, and more. For those who don't recall, his indictment states that 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found on his property during a raid earlier this year.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Assaulted A Woman Over Tupac Comment

Diddy's Case Inspires Various Halloween Costumes

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

Diddy's case has resulted in countless jokes and memes, but his situation is incredibly serious. Reportedly, if convicted on every charge, he could face a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison. Just this week, he was also hit with four new lawsuits from men accusing him of alleged sexual assault. They're being represented by Tony Buzbee, an attorney who reportedly plans to represent around 120 of Diddy's alleged victims.

A woman also sued him earlier this week, alleging that he raped her at a Manhattan hotel in 2004, when she was only 19 years old. “When we talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking,” Buzbee alleged at a press conference earlier this month. “Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was nine years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15.” What do you think of Diddy Halloween costumes increasing in popularity this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.