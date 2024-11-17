Uncle Luke Claims Jay-Z, Diddy & Kanye West Work With The System To Make Black People Villains

Luke made some very interesting – and for some, confusing – points.

Uncle Luke is quite the outspoken hip-hop voice, and he recently took to social media to rant about the villainization of the Black community. Specifically, he seemed to argue that there are alleged systems in place that look to make successful Black people out to be villains in the culture, and even named Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Diddy as specific examples of Black superstars that formed part of these very same systems and contributed to the villainization of their community.

"LeBron James is a villain," Uncle Luke began. "Why? Because he has all-Black representation. [...] You guys don't know, that's how America works. I, Luther Campbell, I am a villain. I'm a bad guy. That's why when you look at my profile, 'bad boy of hip-hop.' I will never get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Puff Daddy was not a villain, he was one of them. Kanye West was one of them. Jay-Z was one of them. Biggie Smalls, a villain. Tupac, a villain. We all are villains. And until you people realize that as Black people in America, you are the villain. It's black and white. You are the opposite of white. We will always be in competition with them. Y'all don't hear me."

Uncle Luke's Rant About "Villains"

Of course, this is far from the first time that Uncle Luke has expressed his thoughts on these issues and similar ones. In fact, he recently spoke on the Diddy situation and claimed that he was "consumed" by drugs. So to hear this sort of assessment now is not very surprising, although many in the comments section of the Instagram post covering this above found plenty of room for debate and pushback concerning these remarks.