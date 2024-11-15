Stevie J Claims Diddy Was On Drugs When He Assaulted Cassie

Stevie has always supported Diddy.

Stevie J has always been in Diddy's corner. He was a core member of Diddy's roster of producers, known as the Hitmen, and he has urged the public to go easy on the mogul in light of recent allegations. It hasn't been easy to find Diddy supporters in 2024, but Stevie J is on the short list. Well, he was. The producer appeared in the recent TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy, and admitted that he was shocked by the video of his friend assaulting Cassie.

Stevie J told TMZ boss Harvey Levin that he met up with Diddy shortly after the video surfaced online. He claimed to have had a heart-to-heart conversation with the Bad Boy founder. "It was a real emotional moment," Stevie J recalled. "He was hurt that that video came out, it crushed him." The producer stated that Diddy's reasoning for the incident was very similar to the reasons given in Diddy's now-infamous IG apology video. "He was in a dark place in his life," Stevie J asserted. "He was just doing a lot of drugs and it was dark for him."

Stevie J Said Diddy Was Ashamed Of The Video

The "dark place" angle is nothing new for those following the case. The claim that Diddy was on drugs at the time of the assault is, however. While it's probably not a shock to consider the notion of Diddy being on various drugs, Stevie J claims that the mogul confirmed this behind closed doors. Another revelation during the TMZ interview came about when Levin asked about Diddy's reaction to the video. Instead of expressing regret for what he did, Stevie claimed that the mogul was concerned about who was going to see it.