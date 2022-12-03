Nick Fuentes is just one of the many controversial figures spending time with Kanye West as of late. However, it seems the extra attention his relationship with the rapper has brought into his life isn’t doing him any favours. As TMZ reports, early on Saturday (December 3) morning, a video caught white nationalist tossing soda at fellow patrons of an In-N-Out restaurant.

Eyewitnesses have told the outlet that the 24-year-old and a friend were eating when a couple approached them. As they were talking, a dispute began though it remains unclear exactly what about.

Boston University student Nick Fuentes, 18, of Chicago, a supporter of President Donald Trump, shows up during a rally at BU against Trump’s order that restricts travel to the U.S. on Monday, January 30, 2017. Staff photo by Christopher Evans (Photo by Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Fuentes and West have been making headlines for discussing anti-Semitic views across various platforms. Due to this, it’s not hard to speculate about what may have sparked the situation.

The couple was so upset by the interaction that they began throwing paper cups full of ketchup at him. As they turned to walk out, the Illinois native retaliated by tossing his drink their way. This is the tense moment from the video that’s been making rounds online.

Ultimately, the drink wound up missing the lovers. Fuentes and his friend left five minutes later. No one got in contact with police regarding the spat.

As you may know, the controversial media figure recently made news with another interesting dinner. At the end of November, he and Ye took a trip to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where things didn’t go exactly as planned.

The former president’s team has since described the meeting as a “f*cking nightmare.” One person wrote, “If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why.”

According to West’s recollection of their dinner, the New York native was angered by his offer to be running mates in the next election. Additionally, the father of four says that The Apprentice alum mate disparaging comments about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]