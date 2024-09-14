Pharrell Cancels Something In The Water Festival 2024

We'll have to wait for next year...

Pharrell sadly announced the decision to push back his Something In The Water festival in Virginia Beach from October of this year to April of 2025. Yesterday (Friday, September 13), pre-sale tickets were still put up for sale, and a promised lineup reveal never arrived. The PETA target had previously delayed the festival from April to October 2024. "Dearest Virginia, I love you with all my heart," he wrote to fans. "Nobody loves you more than I do. Virginia doesn’t deserve better, Virginia deserves THE BEST. So SOMETHING IN THE WATER has to match that. It just isn’t ready yet.

"That’s why we as a team have decided that we must postpone this year’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival that was due to take place in October," Pharrell's statement continued. "This is not a Pharrell festival, this is the state of Virginia’s festival so it has to be the best. Virginia made me, and I want to honor it with as much love as it’s shown me my entire life. And you know me, everywhere I go it’s VA. I am so grateful to our amazing sponsors and the city for their continued support and trust in us to get this right, and that time is April 2025."

Pharrell's Statement On Something In The Water Festival's Postponement

Furthermore, refunds will take effect for debit/credit card ticket purchases and can be redeemed at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater's ticket office in the case of in-person sales. These ticket holders for the 2024 Something In The Water festival will have first access to tickets once the new dates go live. It's a sad development for Pharrell, music fans, his supporters, and the city of Virginia. But he's got more to look forward to, such as his Piece By Piece LEGO biopic.