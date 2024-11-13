Controversial TikToker "LifeandScars" Smokes Fentanyl During Livestream After Allegedly Faking His Death

This entire situation remains a mystery, but the content creator seems to be well.

In mid-October, some truly wild rumors were flying around social media about TikToker, "LifeandScars." For those unaware of him, he makes a lot of relationship content, and his takes usually ruffle a lot of feathers. Overall, he's built up quite a reputation and has been on multiple platforms for a few years now. As for the rumors, friends and some of his Discord moderators were claiming that the 37-year-old multi-media figure had passed away. They were saying that an accidental overdose was the cause of his death. One of his affiliates on Discord even came out and said, "Listen, I also can’t believe that this happened. All I know is that he passed away from an overdose. An update will be posted if I get one."

Fans of "LifeandScars" were even sendinng their condolences and remembering his impact. However, about a week later, reports began to surface that this was all a hoax. Instead, the TikTok creator was arrested on a misdemeanor charge and was released on bond the day he "died." Those same people close to LifeandScars that were confirming the previous news were the ones behind the joke. They admitted to not wanting to debunk the false reports "'cause that s*** was funny." Despite this and some photos making the rounds, it was hard to believe if "LifeandScars" was actually alive.

"LifeAndScars" AKA "Game Is Game" Boldly Announces His Return

Well, we can finally put that to rest today, as he is back online. Akademiks TV posted a clip from the content creator's recent YouTube video boldly announcing his return. He first takes a seat in his chair and puts on ear-to-ear smile. "LifeandScars" then takes a rip of fentanyl before speaking. "Well. Well, well, well, well, well," he begins.