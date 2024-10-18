Controversial TikToker LifeandScars, AKA Game Is Game, Reportedly Dies At 37

Recently, rumors have been circulating online that Life And Scars passed away at the age of 37. According to Dexerto, the unfortunate news was reportedly confirmed today in social media posts by his close friends. "I cannot believe this sh*t. i hope you resting in peace frfr," one of them wrote, per the outlet. Dexerto additionally reports that his cause of death was allegedly an accidental overdose, but that has not been confirmed at the time of writing.
Life And Scars, also known as Game Is Game, was most well known for his controversial social media presence. He shared hot takes on relationships on TikTok, X, and more. He also reportedly ran into some legal issues earlier this year after allegedly assaulting a woman. X account @FearedBuck reports that a warrant for his arrest was issued late last month and that he was scheduled to appear in court today. This is also unconfirmed for the time being.
Life And Scars' Close Friends Reportedly Confirming His Passing
A message on Life And Scars' Discord server says more information on his reported passing could be coming soon. “Listen, I also can’t believe that this happened. All I know is that he passed away from an overdose. An update will be posted if I get one,” it read. As news of the internet personality's reported passing spreads, his fans are looking back on some of their favorite posts of his, and giving their condolences to his loved ones. Others are reflecting on some of his more controversial moments.
"Rest in Power @lifeandscarz, truly one of the greatest philosophers of this generation," on Twitter user jokingly writes. "RIP @lifeandscarz," another says. Our thoughts are with Life And Scars' loved ones as they navigate this difficult time. What do you think of Life And Scars, AKA Game Is Game, reportedly passing away at the age of 37? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
