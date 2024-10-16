Liam Payne Posted Snapchat Story An Hour Before Tragic Death: Watch

The singer claimed to be having a 'lovely day.'

Liam Payne was part of a generational boy band in One Direction. The singer became one of the more polarizing members as he got older, but fans everywhere remain stunned by his untimely death. Payne reportedly fell off a hotel balcony to his death on October 16. The singer was staying in Argentina, and TMZ claims to have obtained photos of his body in the immediate aftermath. The footage that has left fans shocked, however, is the Snapchat Story that Liam Payne posted just one hour before his death.

In a since-deleted Snapchat Story, Payne updated fans from his Argentina hotel. He announced that he was having a "lovely day" with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. He then detailed some of the activities he had planned. The couple intended to go horse riding and play polo. Cassidy, who appears in the Snapchat, can also be heard joking about their lazy habits. The actress/influencer claimed they slept in until 1 pm, and Payne playfully pushed back against the notion they are "losers." The One Direction superstar also posted photos of his breakfast and various parts of the hotel. "Happy I got some time away," he wrote in the caption of one scenic shot.

Liam Payne Claimed To Be Having A 'Lovely Day'