Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Found Dead At Age 31

The singer took a fatal fall.

Liam Payne's death has rocked the entertainment world. The former One Direction star passed away on October 16 after reportedly falling off of a balcony in Argentina. TMZ broke the story, alleging that there were multiple witnesses who saw Payne fall from the third floor of his Buenos Aires hotel. The singer had been traveling with longtime girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who reportedly left Argentina on October 14. The circumstances surrounding Liam Payne's fall remain unclear. He was 31 years old.

TMZ claimed to have obtained photos of Liam Payne's body on the deck shortly after his fall. The outlet alleges that the former One Direction star had been acting erratically in the hotel lobby leading up to his death. One witness alleges that Payne smashed a laptop, and had to be carried back to his room by hotel security. TMZ also reported that someone called 911 to report a male who was acting "aggressive" at the hotel. The caller did not provide a name or physical description, but the timing of the call aligns with what the aforementioned witnesses claimed to have seen.

Liam Payne Was Found Dead At Age 31

Liam Payne was forthright about his personal struggles in the years leading up to his death. During a 2021 appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the singer admitted to struggling with alcoholism and suicidal thoughts. These issues surfaced while he was still a member of One Direction. "I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be," he explained to the host. "Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it." 1D broke up in 2016, and Payne launched a solo career the following year.