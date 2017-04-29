Liam Payne
- Music50 Cent, Chris Brown Added To Saudi Arabia Festival After Nicki Minaj Pulls OutTyga and Janet Jackson were also added to the line-up.By Aron A.
- MusicNaomi Campbell Rubbishes The Drake "Speed Dating" RumorsNaomi Campbell is ambushed by Jonathan Ross' onslaught of dating questions.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWatch The New Dance Video For Quavo & Liam Payne's "Strip That Down"The new video for "Strip That Down" gets down.By Matt F
- MusicDiddy Pranks Liam Payne, Made The First Time They Met AwkwardCan't nothing make this story any more awkward.By Matt F
- MusicMigos Announce Quality Control Album, Collab With One Direction's Liam Payne"Compilation on the way. Us and The Boat, sir."By Trevor Smith