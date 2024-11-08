Liam Payne's Death Ruled "Not A Suicide"

RIP Liam Payne

Argentinian authorities have officially ruled that the death of One Direction’s Liam Payne was not a suicide. After the singer fell from a hotel balcony on October 16, three arrests were made. TMZ reported that Payne will return to the United Kingdom this week for burial. Due to his impaired judgment, authorities claim Payne's fall was not suicide.

Original allegations believe Payne jumped from the CasaSur Palermo balcony, which fueled suicide suspicion. Three individuals detained in connection with the case include a hotel housekeeper, one of Payne’s friends, and an alleged drug dealer. A series of police raids targeted those suspected of supplying or possessing drugs linked to Payne's death. One Direction would issue an official statement about their bandmate's passing on October 18.

3 Arrested In Liam Payne's Death, Alleged Foul Play With Drugs

The 31-year-old singer's two-week stay at the hotel included his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who returned to Florida after they attended a concert by Niall Horan, Payne’s former One Direction bandmate, at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. Autopsy findings revealed a mix of substances in Payne’s system, including “pink cocaine” and “cristal.” Investigators reportedly found drug paraphernalia in his hotel room, along with a Dove soap box containing traces of substances, raising questions about how Payne acquired these drugs.