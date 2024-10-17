Liam Payne Allegedly Jumped From Balcony According To Police Statement

BYGabriel Bras Nevares96 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere - VIP Access
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images )
More alleged details continue to emerge.

More alleged details continue to emerge concerning the tragic death of Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer who passed at a hotel in Argentina yesterday (Wednesday, October 17). According to a police statement issued to the Associated Press alleges that he "had jumped from the balcony of his room." In addition, it details how officials quickly arrived at the hotel after an emergency call at around 5PM local time. The call concerned an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," per the statement. In a 911 call reportedly obtained by AP, the hotel's manager remarks that they hosted "a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol. [...] He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please."

Just one hour before Liam Payne's death, he had posted an update on his since-deleted Snapchat Story with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. He said that he was having a "lovely day" and was looking forward to their plans to go horseback-riding and play polo. Cassidy joked about them sleeping in until 1PM local time, and the singer cheekily pushed back on the notion that they were "losers." "Happy I got some time away," he captioned a picture of a scenic vista at the hotel.

Read More: Liam Payne & Rita Ora Team Up For New "Fifty Shades Freed" Single "For You"

Police Report On Liam Payne's Death Surfaces

Following this saddening news, the music world paid their respects to Liam Payne and his loved ones. "R.I.P. Liam Payne. Wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family," Juicy J tweeted. "R.I.P. to Liam Payne, much too young," Flavor Flav expressed in a tweet of his own. "Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy, Ima miss u frfr," Ty Dolla $ign shared on social media, also posting a video of Payne to his Instagram Story.

Along with Liam Payne's enduring legacy as a pop sensation, he also transitioned into more hip-hop and R&B-inspired sounds in his solo career. For example, he released the track "Stack It Up" with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, "Strip That Down" with Quavo, and other collaborations and singles in this artistic vein. Surely the near future will hold more developments concerning this heartbreaking loss.
Rest In Peace Liam Payne.

Read More: Watch The New Dance Video For Quavo & Liam Payne's "Strip That Down"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...