Liam Payne Allegedly Jumped From Balcony According To Police Statement

More alleged details continue to emerge.

More alleged details continue to emerge concerning the tragic death of Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer who passed at a hotel in Argentina yesterday (Wednesday, October 17). According to a police statement issued to the Associated Press alleges that he "had jumped from the balcony of his room." In addition, it details how officials quickly arrived at the hotel after an emergency call at around 5PM local time. The call concerned an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," per the statement. In a 911 call reportedly obtained by AP, the hotel's manager remarks that they hosted "a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol. [...] He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please."

Just one hour before Liam Payne's death, he had posted an update on his since-deleted Snapchat Story with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. He said that he was having a "lovely day" and was looking forward to their plans to go horseback-riding and play polo. Cassidy joked about them sleeping in until 1PM local time, and the singer cheekily pushed back on the notion that they were "losers." "Happy I got some time away," he captioned a picture of a scenic vista at the hotel.

Police Report On Liam Payne's Death Surfaces

Following this saddening news, the music world paid their respects to Liam Payne and his loved ones. "R.I.P. Liam Payne. Wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family," Juicy J tweeted. "R.I.P. to Liam Payne, much too young," Flavor Flav expressed in a tweet of his own. "Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy, Ima miss u frfr," Ty Dolla $ign shared on social media, also posting a video of Payne to his Instagram Story.