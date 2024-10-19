Liam Payne's Behavior At The Time Of His Death Allegedly Resembled The Influence Of Drugs

Police have provided new insight into the One Direction star's death.

Liam Payne was possibly under the alleged influence of drugs at the time of his death, according to police in Buenos Aires who have spoken with TMZ. The One Direction singer fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. He was just 31 years old.

While police say Payne's behavior sounds consistent with the use of "cristal," they are still waiting on test results for the narcotics and medications they allegedly discovered in his room. The drug apparently "causes users to experience extreme highs and extreme lows, often making them aggressive," according to authorities. In photos the outlet obtained of Payne's hotel room, the space was a mess with broken objects including a smashed TV. The police's investigation into his death remains ongoing.

Liam Payne Poses With Fans In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

In the wake of his passing, his former One Direction bandmates have all posted tributes on social media. Zayn Malik has decided to postpone his Stairway to the Sky tour, citing the "heartbreaking loss." In a statement on his Instagram page, he wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.”