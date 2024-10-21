Liam Payne's Autopsy Reveals Several Drugs In His System Including Crack & Cocaine

Nickelodeon SlimeFest
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Recording Artist Liam Payne performs during Nickelodeon SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
More details surrounding Liam Payne's death have been revealed.

Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system at the time of his fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of a hotel room in Buenos Aires last week, according to a new report from TMZ. Citing the initial results from his autopsy, the outlet noted that the former One Direction singer consumed a drug known as "pink cocaine." Law enforcement sources stated that Payne had cocaine, crack, "Cristal," an Argentinian version of methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy, in his system.

The news comes after police previously told the outlet that Payne's behavior at the time of his death time resembled the use of drugs. "Cristal" apparently "causes users to experience extreme highs and extreme lows, often making them aggressive," according to authorities. Photos TMZ obtained of Payne's hotel room show it left in disarray with a smashed TV and drug paraphernalia scattered around.

Liam Payne Attends At The Premiere Of "All Of Those Voices"

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those. Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Payne was best known for his work with the iconic group, One Direction. In the wake of his passing, several of his former bandmates all posted tributes on social media. Zayn Malik even decided to postpone his Stairway to the Sky tour, citing the "heartbreaking loss." Payne's family also put out a statement asking for privacy following the tragic incident. “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time," they wrote.

Fans of One Direction gathered at Hyde Park in London, over the weekend, to mourn the 31-year-old singer. Be on the lookout for further updates on Liam Payne on HotNewHipHop.

