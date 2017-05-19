Liam Payne
- NewsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Joins Liam Payne On New Single "Stack It Up"Listen to Liam Payne's new single "Stack It Up" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLiam Payne & Rita Ora Team Up For New "Fifty Shades Freed" Single "For You"Listen to Liam Payne & Rita Ora's upbeat new single "For You," off the upcoming "Fifty Shades Freed" soundtrack.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosLiam Payne Feat. Quavo "Strip That Down" VideoQuavo hangs with Liam Payne in new visuals. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStrip That DownLiam Payne calls on Quavo for his new single "Strip That Down."By Kevin Goddard