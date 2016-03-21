one direction
- MusicKehlani Calls Out Noel Gallagher For Saying Harry Styles Isn't A "Real" MusicianThe former Oasis frontman criticized Styles because the superstar got his start on "The X Factor," adding that he doesn't believe Styles writes his own music.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLizzo Joins Harry Styles During Coachella Weekend 2 To Sing "I Will Survive"Last weekend, Mr. Styles surpirsed the crowd with country legend Shania Twain.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsZayn Returns With Third Solo Album "Nobody Is Listening"Zayn is back with a short and sweet 11-track album.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeHarry Styles Details Being Robbed, Was Told To Unlock His PhoneHarry Styles recently dodged a group of thieves who stole his cash and demanded that he unlock his phone while being threatened with a knife.By Erika Marie
- BeefGigi Hadid Drags Jake Paul After He Comes For Zayn MalikJake Paul alleged a heated encounter between him and Zayn Malik on Saturday night. By Noah C
- RelationshipsCamila Cabello Ghosted Shawn Mendes & Took Her Dad As Her Date To The GrammysDon't worry, everything is fine between the pop-star duo. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsGigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seemingly Back Together After Getting Cozy On Streets Of NYCThe former couple appears to be back on.By Lynn S.
- MusicNaomi Campbell Rubbishes The Drake "Speed Dating" RumorsNaomi Campbell is ambushed by Jonathan Ross' onslaught of dating questions.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesNicki Minaj & Timbaland Featured On Zayn's "Icarus Falls" AlbumNick & Timbo join Zayn on his latest album.By Milca P.
- MusicZAYN Teases New Timbaland-Produced Track With Funky Cartoon ClipThe singer is back on his RnB tip.By Zaynab
- MusicZayn Malik Offers August Alsina Remix To Fans Following LeakA leak of Zayn Malik's "Don't Matter Remix" causes his website to crash temporarily.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosLiam Payne Feat. Quavo "Strip That Down" VideoQuavo hangs with Liam Payne in new visuals. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos Announce Quality Control Album, Collab With One Direction's Liam Payne"Compilation on the way. Us and The Boat, sir."By Trevor Smith
- LifeSelena Gomez Had The Top 5 Instagram Posts of 2016 (And More Year End Data)Drake, Kanye West and Wale all make appearances on Instagram's year end lists.By hnhh
- NewsTM88 Reveals Collab Project With Wiz Khalifa & Juicy JIt looks like Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and TM88 will be teaming up for 14 new songs. Check the tracklist below. By Angus Walker