LifeandScars Allegedly Confirmed To Be Alive After Controversial TikToker Faced Death Hoax

His Discord moderators quelled fans' worries.

LifeandScars has been allegedly confirmed to be the subject of a fake death hoax. His Discord moderators and friends confirmed that he is supposedly still alive according to Dexerto. For those unaware, rumors spread on Friday, October 18 that the controversial TikToker and media personality (also known as "Game Is Game") had passed away from a drug overdose. Now, we know that's apparently not true, but something else did happen that day. He was reportedly arrested on a misdemeanor charge and bonded out the same day. Game Is Game hasn't publicly addressed this whole drama yet. The situation is overall still murky regarding how these rumors even began.

In fact, it was LifeandScars' own supposed friends and Discord community that seemed to joke about his death or claim it in the first place. There were posts on the online platform about his supposed last words, him using drugs, and other statements that didn't really outright confirm or deny this. "Somehow his stupid a** irl friends believed the discord over just messaging him," one moderator reportedly wrote. In addition, folks shared an image of Game Is Game to confirm he's alive. But given how complicated and vague this whole situation seems, we should still take it with a grain of salt.

LifeandScars Allegedly Alive

"There is no word on the street. We told ya’ll he’s out on bail," another moderator reportedly expressed about a week after LifeandScars' false death rumors started to spread. Reportedly, the moderator said that they didn't shut down this speculation as soon as possible "'cause that s**t was funny." Also, because it's "not [their] fault over 4,000 people decided to think he was dead."

For those unaware, LifeandScars is a popular content creator and social media personality. He's known for his hot TikTok takes on relationships and more. Other reports allege that Game Is Game was in legal trouble earlier this year for allegedly assaulting a woman. He was allegedly scheduled to appear in court on October 18 (the day allegedly false death rumors spread) for a warrant for his arrest that emerged late last month. This situation is still pretty unclear, so keep your eyes peeled for more direct and verifiable confirmation.

[via]

