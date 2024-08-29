Fat Trel Reportedly Arrested In DC As Footage Surfaces Online

More trouble for Trel.

Fat Trel has reportedly been arrested in his home city of Washington, D.C., and we now have some new footage to look at concerning the alleged incident. Moreover, a clip shared by ABC reporter Beatrice Peterson shows him sitting on a wall with his arms extended out beside him during what appears to be a sobriety test for police. Per Peterson, law enforcement pulled the Definition Of Big Dude collaborator over on Wednesday (August 28) due to a traffic stop for running a red light. He "was reportedly under the influence, he had an open container and had been driving on a revoked license," Peterson claims.

Furthermore, it still seems like Fat Trel is continuing his album rollout for this week, so it seems like this won't change those plans. The last headline we heard from him was about Master P allegedly owing him and many other artists money. "I feel like we are destroying each other by not thinking," P said on The Breakfast Club last year. "We just talking. Me, I'm a humble man. I'm a God-fearing man.

Fat Trel Arrested In D.C.

"I come from the streets, I tried to change my life," Master P continued concerning Fat Trel and others' accusations. "I want to show people how to grow up, change and do what I've done, I feel like we don't value relationships no more. All we value is views, TikToks, likes, followers. But what about when you burning those bridges and you have to come back on that bridge? Everything that go up come down. Anybody give you an opportunity, you should be able to value that and be thankful." "This other thing happened six years ago," he said of allegedly not paying Jess Hilarious for film production work. "I'm saying, why are we arguing and fussing about that? Other cultures are not doing that…That's the past. We can't change the past but we can change the future. But we can be thankful of somebody gave me an opportunity.