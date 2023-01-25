He was once one of Master P’s artists, and now, Fat Trel is shedding light on why he fell out with the No Limit icon. In a recent interview with No Jumper, Trel claims it boiled down to a phantom Menace II Society sequel that never materialized.

The rapper said back in 2012, P called him and told Trel he wanted him to star in the film. Master P allegedly asked Trel and Alley Boy to move to Los Angeles to push forward the project. However, things didn’t go as planned.

CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Fat Trel performs at The Fillmore Charlotte on February 15, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

“He was like, ‘I’mma need you to move out here.’ So I’m looking at my manager like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you know, just like a year or two.’ I’m like, ‘Aight!’” Trel recalled.

“And I’m young, man. I’m like 22, 23 at the time. I don’t know nothing about the cost of living. All that sh*t, grown-up sh*t ain’t even in my mind. So, I’m like, whatever.”

“He was like, ‘I’m gonna give you x amount of dollars a month,’” Trel added. “I’m like, ‘Okay, cool!’ But when I moved there, bro, the movie never got brought up.”

According to Trel, it seemed as if Master P was more concerned with him making music.

“Alley Boy was really cool with the situation,” he further shared. “And I felt like we was recording too much music because I’m like, we here for the movie, bruh. I been living here for about seven months, I haven’t started a acting class. We no longer spoke about the scripts, the movie never ever came up.”

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 03: (L-R) Recording artists Fat Trel and Busta Rhymes attend Best Buy Theater on March 3, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Read More: Fat Trel Officially Released From Prison

“You know, we doing video shoots and photo shoots, and we got shirts pressed up that say Louie V Mob, and he calling us the Louie V Mob, and outside of the money that he was paying me monthly, I was receiving nothing for all of the music I’m putting out!”

““The last straw was that [my boy] Black and them showed me that one of those [Louie V Mob] albums was on iTunes. This was before Apple Music and Spotify and all that. Like, the album was for sale on iTunes.”

Trel claims P told people that the rapper “didn’t have any patience.” He was also accused of only wanting a record deal and not believing in Master P’s vision.

“I looked at that like that was a form of disrespect. He also said, “I ain’t call his phone or nothing. I ain’t have no conversation with him or nothing because I been around P, and I know what type of person he really is and if I respected him as a man, I would have felt some type of way about it.”

“But being around him and knowing what type of n*gga he is, I just let it slide like f*ck that sh*t. It ain’t that serious and even though he lying – he lied to their faces – because there was never supposed to be a Louie V Mob. We was never supposed to record a single record together. That was not in the plans.”

[via]