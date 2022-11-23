Fat Trel is officially free. The D.C. rapper was released from prison on Tuesday. He served over three years and a half behind bars. Trel was convicted of DWI and marijuana possession in 2016. He was then placed on probation and allowed to go home. But things took a turn in December 2021 as he was sentenced to another year and a half behalf bars.

Trel eventually claimed that he was being mistreated by the legal system. He requested that Donald J. Trump, Meek Mill, Kim Kardashian and Jay Z‘s Reform Organization help him receive justice in his situation. Trel even took to Instagram to shared the message with his fans.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 02: Rapper Fat Trel visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“Anybody with a voice that can bring light to my situation — it would be greatly appreciated by my family and I. To my Fans i will be home soon I’m sorry this is Happening to y’all,” he penned last year. Trel immediately hopped on Instagram upon his release. He even took to Twitter to announce his freedom with his anxious followers. “IM FINALLY FREE LETS GET THIS SHOW ON THE MF ROAD.”

Trel also assured fans that there was new music on the way. “ITS COMING IM JUST LOADING UP. YALL KNOW I AIN’T GOING TO SLEEP TONIGHT SEE YALL TOMORROW.” Fat Trel signed to Rick Ross’ Mayback Music Group in 2013 and released his label debut, Gleesh, the following year.

FAT TREL IS HOME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5MfCm38ftP — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) November 21, 2022

Fans of Fat Trel were excited to hear of his release. “Idc what nobody say fat trel a legend,” one fan tweeted. “Fat Trel about to have the whole city jumping tho,” another fan chimed in. The “My Bruvas” rapper immediately changed from his prison garb in to an Amiri hoodie and an iced out chain.

Trel home . Get back to where we left off at fat Boy 🦍🌪️ @FATTREL NORTHEAST BACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/0vojBVD5gJ — Visa (@1600Trey) November 21, 2022

No word on when Fat Trel plans to drop new music. Welcome home.