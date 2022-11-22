Fat Trel
- MusicMaster P Responds To Jess Hilarious & Fat Trel AccusationsBoth Hilarious and Trel spoke recently about how the No Limit label boss mistreated them as artists and collaborators.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesBig Boogie Delivers 14 Tracks And A Fat Trel Feature On "Definition Of Big Dude" AlbumEarlier this month, the CMG artist shared his "Twelve Four" single to prepare fans for the impending heat.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFat Trel Says Beef With Master P Was Over "Menace II Society" SequelHe was once one of Master P's artists, but Fat Trel now explains why he and the No Limit icon had a falling out.By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Trel Officially Released From Prison After serving over three and a half years behind bars, D.C. rapper Fat Trel was released from an Arlington prison. By Lamar Banks