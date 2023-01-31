Big Boogie Delivers 14 Tracks And A Fat Trel Feature On “Definition Of Big Dude” Album
Earlier this month, the CMG artist shared his “Twelve Four” single to prepare fans for the impending heat.
In 2021, Big Boogie finally made a name for himself thanks to his work on UNDERRATED. The 16-track effort previously landed on Christmas Eve of that year and saw just one feature from his mentor, Yo Gotti. Today (January 31), the CMG artist is finally ready to unveil his next musical chapter via Definition of Big Dude.
This project includes 14 titles, and again, a sole feature – this one specifically from Fat Trel on “P*ssy Monster.” Interestingly, one of the most popular titles from his last album is “P*ssy Power” and its subsequent remixes, so it’s possible that this new collaboration could be a contender for a big hit.
While celebrating on Instagram across various posts, Boogie made it known that “THE WORLD IS [HIS].” While the album certainly required plenty of hard work and dedication, it’s nothing compared to what he’s willing to put in as he continues to grow.
Ahead of Definition of Big Dude‘s arrival, the Memphis native shared “Twelve Four” as a single. It arrived earlier this month with an accompanying music video, and already boasts upwards of 50K Spotify streams.
The “KeKe” hitmaker previously signed to Yo Gotti’s label in November of 2020. At the time, he was gifted a coveted CMG chain and was later invited to perform at the Memphis Grizzlies halftime home opener show against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Stream Big Boogie’s Definition of Big Dude on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your top three favourite titles from the album in the comments.
Definition of Big Dude Tracklist:
- Membership – Intro
- Enough Talking
- Lifestyle
- Kush Breath
- Mind Frame
- Pop Shit
- Maybach
- Hurt Times Hurt
- Mine
- P*ssy Monster (feat. Fat Trel)
- Tweak Out
- Twelve Four
- Oh Nana
- Behave