In 2021, Big Boogie finally made a name for himself thanks to his work on UNDERRATED. The 16-track effort previously landed on Christmas Eve of that year and saw just one feature from his mentor, Yo Gotti. Today (January 31), the CMG artist is finally ready to unveil his next musical chapter via Definition of Big Dude.

This project includes 14 titles, and again, a sole feature – this one specifically from Fat Trel on “P*ssy Monster.” Interestingly, one of the most popular titles from his last album is “P*ssy Power” and its subsequent remixes, so it’s possible that this new collaboration could be a contender for a big hit.

Big Boogie backstage during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert at Tabernacle on September 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

While celebrating on Instagram across various posts, Boogie made it known that “THE WORLD IS [HIS].” While the album certainly required plenty of hard work and dedication, it’s nothing compared to what he’s willing to put in as he continues to grow.

Ahead of Definition of Big Dude‘s arrival, the Memphis native shared “Twelve Four” as a single. It arrived earlier this month with an accompanying music video, and already boasts upwards of 50K Spotify streams.

The “KeKe” hitmaker previously signed to Yo Gotti’s label in November of 2020. At the time, he was gifted a coveted CMG chain and was later invited to perform at the Memphis Grizzlies halftime home opener show against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stream Big Boogie’s Definition of Big Dude on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your top three favourite titles from the album in the comments.

Definition of Big Dude Tracklist: