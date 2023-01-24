Big Boogie is on a roll already this year, following his previously released “Outside” single with another track today (January 24). The latest release, called “Twelve Four,” is due to appear on the rhymer’s forthcoming mixtape.

According to a press release, Yo Gotti’s protégé will deliver his Definition of Big Dude project on the last day of January. The effort’s sole guest appearance comes from Fat Trel on “P*ssy Monster.” Aside from that, Boogie’s bars will carry listeners through the 14-song tracklist.

Big Boogie backstage during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert at Tabernacle on September 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Prior to this month’s drop, the last full-length tape the CMG artist gave us was Underrated. That had an impressive run, debuting at No. 9 on Spotify’s Top Albums Chart. Additionally, his “Pop Out” track specifically enticed fans. It subsequently reached No. 10 on the Urban Mainstream radio charts.

Throughout 2022, he grew his audience further with titles like “Off The Top Challenge” and “Scared Of You Too” with Mohead Mike and Boosie Badazz. Before that, his “KeKe” and “Meant Dat” songs both appeared on his label’s Gangsta Art compilation album.

Upon signing with CMG, BB was given an amazing chain from the “Down in the DMs” hitmaker. Since then, he’s proven himself to be a worthy contributor to the organization’s growth.

Stream Big Boogie’s “Twelve Four” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know if you’re excited to hear his Definition of Big Dude mixtape in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I talk my shit because I’m chosen

I can pop my shit but I’m humble because I’m golden

APD be light up like Christmas that isn’t frozen

I took off right in they face, them lil’ bitches be nosey



