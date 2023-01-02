Big Boogie is holding it down for the M and it feels like 2023 is about to be his year.

The CMG signee’s kicking off 2023 with the release of his latest single, “Outside.” The rapper explores his pains and sorrows through his auto-tune filtered vocals but it’s also a record that speaks to his resilience. He reflects on the obstacles he’s had to overcome and his efforts to uplift the people surrounding him. “I can’t see my members down broke and they hungry,” he raps on the single.

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 13: Yo Gotti and Big Boogie perform onstage at Spring Music fest at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Boogie also looks back at the arrest that nearly ripped his rap career from him. He reveals that he was staring down at 65 years in prison but had the case dropped.

Following such a monumental year in his career, “Outside” truly captures his vulnerability with clarity. However, it’s his pain-riddled melodies that are as infectious as they are effective in getting his emotions across on wax.

Throughout 2022, Big Boogie delivered a slew of singles, from “Homegirl 2.0” ft. Rick Ross, The-Dream and Bun B, to “Way Harder,” which arrived on Friday. In 2021, he blessed fans with his latest body of work, UNDERRATED. Shortly after, he blessed fans with the deluxe edition of the project, including another 10 songs. Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo both appear on the deluxe, as well.

We’re looking forward to hearing what Big Boogie has in store in 2023. “Outside” is certainly a strong indication that he’s coming for his in the next 12 months.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ten monkeys on my back but I be slappin’ everybody

You don’t get respect from me if you stepped on my silence

If you my bitch, you can’t be friendly with everybody

When I put that shit on, they be swearin’ that I’m cocky