Fat Trel & KP Skywalka "Hit The Breaks" To Start 2025

Fat Trel & KP deliver a collab we didn't know was needed to kick-off 2025.

The DMV impacts the new year immediately with a buzzing collaboration by the area's brightest rap stars, Fat Trel and KP Skywalka. In the new single, "Hit The Breaks," stories from the streets tell of broke teens doing what it takes to make some money and how vicious it can be to survive in the DMV. KP Skywalka glamorous the street politics while Fat Trel flexes his muscles, provocating anyone to try and test pride.

The song's attraction resides in its signature lingo. It's ambitious, clever, and aggressive. While Fat Trel has established himself as a superstar, KP's magnetic wordplay and demeanor deliver intrigue. Fans will surely explore his other tracks after hearing his show-stealing verses on "Hit The Breaks." For Fat Trel, the new collaboration follows his 2024 return with Boosa's Keeper. The album cover features a vintage photo of Trel's childhood friend, Darrell "Boosa Da Shotta" Marshall, who was tragically killed in 2021. Trel pays tribute to his late friend throughout the project. It features IDK, Skilla Baby, EST Gee, and Millyz.

KP Skywalka released two albums in 2024. Free Car Pistol features Fat Motion, KP Gretzky, Skino, and Lil Dude. Back To Granny's features buzzing Detroit rap star Peezy. Skywalka's best-known tracks include "Inna Mix," "Tyfreka," and "Granny House." His forthcoming album is slated for 2025.

"Hit The Breaks" - Fat Trel & KP Skywalka

Quotable Lyrics:

She caught my eye out the side of Cartier's

I'm super fly, super high

Can't see no n***a killing me, but you can try

I got B for 13; they go a band, you gettin' five