Fat Trel Carves Out More "Time For Us" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 503 Views
Fat Trel Time For Us StreamFat Trel Time For Us Stream
Fat Trel previously kicked off his 2025 with the "Hit The Breaks" collaborative single with KP Skywalka back in January.

Fat Trel is still one of the best rappers out of Washington, D.C., as his versatility and delivery puts a lot of charisma into his material. He recently kicked off his 2025 with "Hit The Breaks" with KP Skywalka, amd he followed that up with the new single "Time For Us." It's a steady but slightly melancholy street tale built around a reverb-heavy electric guitar lick and additional atmospheric synths. While it doesn't reinvent the wheel, Trel's bars and dynamic deliveries and flows give you a reason to stick around.

What's more is that it's heartening to see more music releases after Fat Trel met legal issues last year according to an August report. Police in D.C. allegedly pulled him over for running a red light and arrested him for a DUI and driving with a revoked license. However, we haven't heard many updates since, so maybe Trel was able to work things out in the end. This single also follows label conflicts and mismanagement accusations against No Limit boss Master P that we also haven't heard much about since a few years ago.

With all this in mind, any new Fat Trel release is a win. No matter what beefs emerge along the way, and what situations might impact his moves, he continues to make D.C. proud and clearly has so much more art to share. Hopefully the next drop goes outside of this comfort zone in a more exploratory way and we can add more talents to this compelling career.

Read More: Big Boogie Delivers 14 Tracks And A Fat Trel Feature On "Definition Of Big Dude" Album

Fat Trel's "Time For Us"

Quotable Lyrics
Man, I got my MAC tucked in that black truck, I'm a young, rich, filthy, fat f**k,
But I never really ever lack much, have you ever really let a pack touch?
Have you ever really let a strap bust? You ain't that tough, you just act tough
And this s**t'll have a n***a really falling out, you don't really want to f**k with that stuff

Read More: Fat Trel Tackles Rob49's "Vulture Island"

