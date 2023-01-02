Fat Trel is coming for necks on his latest release.

Over the past few months, Trel has continued to put in work to regain his footing in the rap game. Just before January 1st, he blessed fans with a brand new freestyle over Rob49’s “Vulture Island.” The rapper takes on the ominous production with an aggressive flow, reminding fans that he’s still a sharp wordsmith when he steps to the mic. He weaves through the eerie vocal chants while representing for his block.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 19: Rapper Fat Trel serves as panelist for “Beating The Odds Summit” a conversation with youth at Woodland Community Center on October 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

His latest freestyle comes after a few singles that he dropped in recent months. The rapper shared “Strike Sum” last month, just before his “Vulture Island” freestyle. Both singles came weeks after he was released from prison. The rapper was sentenced to a year and a half behind bars due to revocation of a suspended sentence and probation violation at the top of 2022.

Shortly after his release, MMG boss Rick Ross welcomed Trel home on Instagram. However, he didn’t reveal whether they had any new music in the stash.

The last official project Trel dropped was 2019’s 1901. Prior to that, he dropped On The Run. The project boasted 13 songs in total with appearances from Knucklehead, Meatchi, P-Zone, and Derez De’Shon.

Hopefully, a new body of work will arrive soon. For now, check out Fat Trel’s freestyle over Rob49’s “Vulture Island.”

Quotable Lyrics

Everytime my youngin’ bring them llamas out, it’s candlelight vigils

Fuck the mayor, keep it player, we ain’t trying to keep it civil

Pull a switch on a glick, I shot Malcolm in the middle

That lil b*tch got some kick, too legit and too official