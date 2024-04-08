Chrisean Rock Comes Out Of Hiding To Reveal Where She's Been

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are two people who have consistently made headlines over the last two years. Overall, these headlines are typically for the worst of reasons. The couple has always been particularly toxic, and it has led to quite a few breakups. Although they always get back together, the next breakup feels like the last. Recently, fans noticed that Chrisean Rock had pretty well gone ghost on the entire world. She wasn't posting as much on social media, and the drama involving Blueface was pretty well at a standstill.

Numerous posts about Chrisean and her silence were bubbling online, and over the weekend, she decided to respond. As you can see below, she revealed that she has been happy with Blueface and that things are going extremely well. Not to mention, she might have a football show that hits networks soon. “Yeah cuz I’m locked up with him and we stopped beefing,” Rock explained. “He got me quiet n happy n shidddd. Im also putting a show out that revolve around the pro league football team. A bunch a different networks reaching out to pick up my show.”

Chrisean Rock Promises Blueface Vlogs

Lastly, she revealed that Blueface would be coming out with some jail vlogs soon. It remains to be seen when these will go up, and whether or not they are even allowed. One has to wonder how Blue would even be filming such a thing. Either way, it seems that Chrisean is thriving, despite all of the odds. Whether or not this continues, still remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of this update from Chrisean Rock, in the comments section down below. Are you going to be watching her upcoming football show? Are you still interested in the Chrisean Rock drama? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

