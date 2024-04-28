Chrisean Rock Addresses Rumors That Chrisean Jr. Is Blind

Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to controversy, and this past week has been no exception. As the mother of one focuses on her new football endeavor, fans and critics alike have expressed a lot of concern for her son, Chrisean Jr. She recently shared a clip of the infant at a restaurant looking dazed. It's previously been speculated that he has fetal alcohol syndrome, and now, some suspect he could be blind.

According to his mother, however, he can see perfectly well. She took to her Instagram Story yesterday to address the rampant rumors, calling Jr. nothing short of "blessed." The Baddies star fired back at those with mean things to say about him, reminding them that he's only a child.

Chrisean Rock Says Her Son Is Not Blind

"Everybody got something to say about a kid, my son," she began. "Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. He's straight, the f*ck? He's a billion-dollar baby, so stay tuned. No he's not blind, no he's not r*****ed, he's a f*cking child... My baby's blessed from the head to his toe." She went on to argue that people are only talking about her son for clout, and starting controversy for nothing.

While Chrisean is insistent that Jr. isn't facing any challenges, critics still aren't convinced. Many continue to accuse her of being in "denial" or failing to take Jr. for proper testing. Either way, it doesn't look like she believes he's dealing with anything out of the ordinary, or at least anything she's willing to share with the public. What do you think of rumors that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's son is blind? What about her response to them? Do you agree that people should stop speculating that her child has some sort of disability? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

