Wack 100 Calls Out Chrisean Rock Over Blueface Arrest

Wack 100 is putting the blame for Blueface's arrest on Chrisean Rock after the rapper turned himself in for a probation violation, last week. Blueface is currently being held at Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles, where he will remain until July 2, 2024. Wack vented about the situation in a comment on Instagram, earlier this week, replying to a video of Rock supporting him as he turned himself in.

“CAP JUST A CLOUT MOVE,” Wack 100 wrote, as caught by AllHipHop. “SHES THE REASON WHY HES IN THERE. KNOCKOFF THE CAP.” An exact cause of Blueface's reported violation is unclear. However, Wack isn't the only one to suggest Rock is at fault. Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, also placed the blame on his ex-partner.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Calls Wack 100 A Clown For Labeling B.G. A Rat

Blueface Poses With Wack 100 In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Wack 100 (L) and Blueface backstage at the XXL Freshman Class 2019 Concert at PlayStation Theater on July 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

"Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other," Saffold wrote in a post on her Instagram Story. "That's why it's so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn't want them together. Because parents want the best for their children. I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents [prayer hands emoji]. My baby is in jail and my heart is broken again. Because they don't listen. If I’m lying tell them to tell why he in there. Because it all could have been avoided. Especially knowing who he is and that he was on probation when BM #1 threw a glass at security and BM #2 hit a fan.”

Amid his jail stint, Blueface has been making headlines for feuding with Soulja Boy on social media. Despite their beef, Soulja says he doesn't want to see Blueface remain behind bars. He remarked on Instagram that he wouldn't wish prison on his worst enemy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wack 100 and Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Explains Arrest As New Alleged Footage Emerges

[Via]