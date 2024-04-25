Ray J Admits His Sister Brandy Had This To Say About His Face Tattoos

Blood's thicker than water, and especially thicker than ink.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Ray J has opened up a little bit more about the response to his bizarre new face tattoos, which have inspired some conversation online for their eccentric nature. Two of them are at least understandable: the names of his children Melody and Epik, but the one of his new TV network Tronix is the one that's really raising eyebrows. Still, it seems like the singer and actor doesn't really mind the backlash... unless it's coming from a place where he knows it's all love and genuine care. Moreover, he recently revealed during an Instagram livestream on Wednesday (April 24) that his sister, fellow celebrity Brandy, reached out to him after he posted a video showing the tats off with some worried thoughts.

"My sister hit me and said, ‘Yo, that post that you posted, take that s**t down,’” Ray J admitted. “She said I didn’t look clean, I looked dirty. My mouth was chapped, I got white s**t coming all out my mouth. My sister is mad at me because she doesn’t want my face tattoos. She doesn’t want me to come online irresponsibly. And that’s why I love her."

Ray J Shows Off Face Tats In Video That Brandy Wanted Him To Take Down: Watch

Furthermore, the video already ran its course by the time that he took it down, but it's unclear whether he was more critical of his appearance in the recording or if he's regretting the tattoos themselves. Either way, it seems like Ray J is doing this for very different reasons than what people might assume or expect with a headline like this. "A lot of people think I’m going through some kind of crisis," he expressed. "I appreciate y’all support for praying, but it ain’t like that. I’m never going to audition for s**t ever again. Why would I audition for a movie when I could just shoot my movie and put it up and make money?

Meanwhile, some people think that these are fake in the first place. We'll see what Sukihana's rumored new boo has to say about all this moving forward. Hopefully there are more people like his sister in his corner that are trying to balance out his antics. For more news and the latest updates on Ray J and Brandy, stick around on HNHH.

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
