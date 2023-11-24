Brandy's 7 Hottest Hip-Hop Collaborations

Brandy has collaborated with many music industry stars over the course of her decades-long career. As one of the most prolific R&B artists of all time, she’s blended so well with Hip Hop stars. Her soulful voice, paired with the talents of rap artists, is always a musical treat. Since her debut in the early 90s, Brandy has had multiple Hip Hop collaborations, highlighting her versatility with each offering. The following seven tracks are some of the hottest ones she’s released.

7. "Sittin' Up In My Room (Remix)" Ft. LL Cool J

"Sitting Up In My Room (Remix)" fuses Brandy's signature R&B vocals with LL Cool J's charismatic rap style. The 1996 song rode off the success of the original, Grammy-nominated track, which was nominated for a Grammy. The original version also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and ended up earning a platinum certification. Moreover, “Sittin' Up In My Room (Remix)" marked one of Brandy's first collaborations with hip-hop. Released months after the original, the track also sported a sample of Patrice Rushen’s single, “Haven’t You Heard.” While the remix didn't turn out as popular as the original version, it became an early testament to Brandy's versatility as a musician.

6. "Where You Wanna Be" Ft. T.I.

"Where You Wanna Be" is an emotional track exploring a romantic relationship where a woman is giving a man an ultimatum. The track is a cry for reassurance from a romantic partner. "Ladies, raise your hand if you've heard enough," Brandy sings, as she narrates her frustrations about her man not prioritizing her. Soon after, T.I. comes in with some smooth bars about how he plans to be present "forever more, the rest of eternity." Produced by Kanye West, "Where You Wanna Be" features a perfect balance of soulful melody and rhythmic beats, a style reminiscent of Brandy's music.

5. "Top Of The World" Ft. Mase

"Top Of The World" is the seventh track off Brandy's second studio album, Never Say Never. The song represents themes of success and ambition, with Brandy reminiscing about how far she had come as a musician. "Top Of The World" did relatively well on the charts, peaking at No. 44 on Billboard's Radio Songs Chart, and reaching No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart. More recently, in 2023, "Top Of The World" was sampled by Nigerian singer Burna Boy on a track titled "Sittin' On Top Of The World." This brought some much-needed nostalgia for Brandy fans and a newfound appreciation for one of her most ambitious collabs.

4. "Put It Down" Ft. Chris Brown

"Put It Down" was released as the lead single of Brandy's sixth studio album, Two Eleven. The song centers around sexual attraction and confidence, with Brandy and Chris Brown delivering flirtatious verses over a pulsating beat. Marking Brandy's return to music after a brief hiatus, the track sees the songstress keep up with contemporary R&B while staying true to her original style. "Put It Down" was also a hit, performing relatively well on the charts, and amassing over 60 million views on YouTube.

3. "Talk About Our Love" Ft. Kanye West

Easily one of her best collabs, Brandy and longtime musical partner Kanye West excelled on this sleek number. "Talk About Our Love" was the lead single on Brandy's fourth studio album, Afrodisiac. Peaking at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the track was also a moderate commercial success. The track's theme revolved around nosy acquaintances who always seemed to be in the couples' business.

With "Baby Mama," Brandy released an ode to single mothers. "Ain't dependent on you, I'm a baby mama," Brandy sings, as she praises single mothers for their resilience. In a comment on her YouTube, Brandy further explains that the inspiration for the track is her own daughter, Syrai, who motivates her to push through anything. Furthermore, Chance the Rapper’s verse helped boost the track’s appeal across R&B and Hip Hop fanbases.

1. "I Wanna Be Down" (Remix) Ft. Queen Latifah, Yo-Yo & MC Lyte

"I Wanna Be Down" (Remix) employs the talents of Queen Latifah, Yo-Yo, and MC Lyte to create a Hip Hop version of Brandy's smash hit, "I Wanna Be Down." This remix is important because it established Brandy as a versatile act; this was one of her first Hip Hop collabs. Moreover, with almost 60 million streams, "I Wanna Be Down" (Remix) is also one of Brandy's most streamed songs on Spotify. Overall, it remains a timeless piece of music in her decades-long career.

