Brandy’s 7 Biggest Top 10 Hits

Brandy’s status as an R&B icon is unquestionable. The singer, songwriter, and actress have had a prolific career, releasing timeless classics over the course of seven studio albums. Nearly 30 years since she released her debut album back in 1994, the Vocal Bible is still actively releasing music with a brand new Christmas album dropping this month. Known for her impeccable vocal range and intricate overdubbing that continues to shine on records like Ty Dolla $ign's "No Tomorrow Pt. 2," Brandy has her fair share of hit songs including seven that cracked the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. As we anticipate Christmas With Brandy, here are her biggest top 10 hits. Take a look at the list below.

Read More: Ashanti Says Ja Rule’s “Always On Time” Was Meant For Brandy

7. “Brokenhearted” Ft. Wanya Morris (1994)

The album version of “Brokenhearted” from Brandy’s 1994 self-titled debut album was originally a solo track. However, the single version was reimagined as a duet alongside Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The reworked edition of “Brokenhearted” was the fourth and final single from Brandy's debut album and became one of her biggest hits. The ballad reached #9 on the Billboard Hot 100, joining her debut album’s first few singles to chart within the top 10.

6. “What About Us?” (2002)

Brandy’s 2002 album, Full Moon saw her dive into the pop realm. It drew inspiration from electronic dance music genres like UK garage and electro. The album’s lead single, “What About Us?” is a Rodney Jerkins-produced electro-funk track, over which Brandy smoothly expresses her frustrations over a former lover. The song’s clunky instrumentation exemplified the deviation in sound from her first two albums. While “What About Us?” was met with mixed reception at the time of its release, it still performed successfully on the charts, landing a spot at #7 on the Hot 100. It is also her most recent single to crack the top 10.

Read More: Brandy Called It “Beautiful” To Be “Coached” By Mariah Carey While Working On Collab

5. “I Wanna Be Down” (1994)

Brandy’s debut single is a bonafide classic. “I Wanna Be Down” embodies the pairing of R&B and hip-hop that defined the music of the 1990s. The lighthearted and flirtatious content of the song was fitting for Brandy, who was only 15 years old at the time of the album’s release. While her subject matter eventually matured, “I Wanna Be Down” is a definitive song in Brandy's catalog. It has been sampled numerous times in hip-hop, dance, and pop music. Brandy’s debut single performed quite well on the charts, landing the No. 6 spot and marking her very first top 10 hit.

4. “Baby” (1994)

Brandy’s second single from her debut album performed even better than “I Wanna Be Down.” Charting at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Baby" captivated audiences through its hip-hop drum break, soulful melodies, and catchy chorus. Much like "I Wanna Be Down," it became a '90s R&B classic over time. In addition to its position at #4, “Baby” also spent four weeks atop the Hot R&B singles chart.

Read More: Brandy Norwood Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Vocal Bible” Singer Worth?

3. “Sittin’ Up In My Room” (1995)

“Sittin’ Up in My Room” supported the 1995 movie, Waiting to Exhale, starring Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett. The Babyface-produced instrumental utilizes a slapping bassline and upbeat grooves to perfectly complement Brandy’s vocals. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was her biggest track until the release of her second album.

2. “Have You Ever?” (1998)

Brandy’s 1998 album, Never Say Never contains both of Brandy’s biggest top 10 hits. “Have You Ever?” is a soft R&B and pop ballad with luscious instrumentation. In the lyrics, she pleads her love to someone who does not reciprocate, framing the emotion in the form of a series of questions. “Have You Ever?” was the second single from Never Say Never to top the Billboard charts. The song’s only rival is another massive track from Brandy’s second album.

1. “The Boy Is Mine” with Monica (1998)

“The Boy Is Mine” is undoubtedly Brandy’s biggest track. A duet with Monica, the song marked the first No. 1 hit for both singers. It was the lead single for both Never Say Never and Monica’s second album, The Boy Is Mine. In the song, the two fight over a man, emulating Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney’s duet off of Thriller, “The Girl Is Mine.” While the song saw Brandy and Monica playfully fight each other over a shared love interest, it sparked a rumored rivalry between them that has since been squashed. “The Boy Is Mine” remains an important song for both the careers of Brandy and Monica. In addition to being her first No. 1 hit, it was Brandy’s fifth top 10 entry and is still her biggest track to date.

[via] [via] [via]