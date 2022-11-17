She’s known as the “Vocal Bible,” and fans are ready for new tunes from Brandy. The acclaimed singer has been on the mend since her recent health scare, but that hasn’t kept her out of the studio. The last project we received from Brandy was her applauded B7 and according to a new interview with E! News, she’s readying her eighth project.

“Fans are going to be shocked to know what I have up my sleeve. It’s not the typical regular R&B Brandy album, I’ll just say that,” Brandy revealed.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Bran’ Nu performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Read More: Brandy Provides Update On Her Condition After Health Scare

The outlet attempted to pry and asked Brandy who she would like to collaborate with. She didn’t give up the goods.

“So many people! And that’s kind of the surprise, so I can’t really get in too deep,” she said. The subject of health came up, and the singer offered a bit of advice. “I just think everybody should take care of themselves. Eat right. Drink water. Exercise. You know, keep your mind as positive as possible!”

Brandy didn’t give any hints as to when the world could expect her next project, but her fans are known to snoop for clues. Her supporters have already begun debating what she meant by releasing an album that people aren’t prepared for. Some have even teased that she may tap into the Trap R&B vibe.

Meanwhile, B7 debuted in the No. 12 position on the Billboard 200 charts. The project earned both a Soul Train Music Award nomination, as well as a nod from the NAACP Image Awards.

The singer is also a brand ambassador for Stella Rosa Premium Imported Brandy, and you can check out her recent event for the partnership above.

[via]