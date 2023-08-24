Brandy Gets Pranked By Her Daughter In Hilarious Clip

Brandy and her 21-year-old daughter, Sy’Rai, appear to have a close relationship. Similarly, in most mother-daughter relationships, it makes sense that they can joke around with one another. In an hilarious clip that has made its rounds online, the singer’s daughter tries to pull off a prank involving Kali’s “Area Codes.” In this case, the trend involves reading lyrics from the song to someone unfamiliar with them.

“So I got a white boy on my roster,” Sy’Rai began, to which Brandy followed up with “What does that mean?” She continued: “He be feeding me pasta and like lobster, mama.” As the “Boy Is Mine” singer’s confusion builds, her daughter tries to hold in her laughter. “Who feeds you pasta and lobster? Who is this person?” Brandy asked.

Brandy Isn’t The Only One To Be A Victim Of The “Area Codes” Prank

In fact, the hilaious trend has been all over TikTok as of late. Dozens of videos have appeared online of people attempting the joke with a loved one. The tune behind the prank, “Area Codes” was released by Kali back in March. “Got a white boy on my roster, he be feeding me pasta and lobster / He just hit me up on Tuesday like ‘What you doing bae? let me take you shoppin,’” she raps on the track. On the music side of things, Brandy offered fans a glimpse into what she’s been working on.

Prior to this, the Grammy-Award winning singer released her last project in 2020, B7. “Fans are going to be shocked to know what I have up my sleeve. It’s not the typical regular R&B Brandy album, I’ll just say that,” Brandy revealed to E! News. In spite of the outlet trying to pry about possible collabs, she didn’t give up the goods. “So many people!” she says. “And that’s kind of the surprise, so I can’t really get in too deep.” The subject of health came up, and the singer offered a bit of advice. “I just think everybody should take care of themselves. Eat right. Drink water. Exercise. You know, keep your mind as positive as possible!”

