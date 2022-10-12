Brandy has confirmed recent reports about having been hospitalized in Los Angeles. In an update on Instagram, Wednesday, Brandy blamed the health scare on dehydration and low amounts of nutrition.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” Brandy wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

TMZ reported, earlier in the day, that Brandy had suffered a seizure. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that EMTs had been called to her house on Tuesday.

Brandy’s health scare comes days after she recently reached out with a message of support to her brother, Ray J, who had expressed suicidal thoughts on social media.

“Need you bro,” Brandy captioned a photo of the two of them.

Brandy recently starred in ABC’s music drama series Queens to critical acclaim. She is also expected to be preparing an eighth studio album after signing with Motown Records, earlier this year.

Check out Brandy’s latest update below.

