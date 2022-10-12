A flood of kind words and well wishes has been rushing in for Brandy. The celebrated “Vocal Bible” has developed a reputation for being unproblematic and doing her best to stay out of headlines. However, on Wednesday (October 12), new reports have come in stating that the singer has been hospitalized following a health scare.

According to TMZ, Brandy was recently admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles. Her specific diagnosis has not been shared publicly, but the outlet speculated on her condition.

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

It was suggested that Brandy may have suffered a seizure, however, that has not been verified. TMZ reported that information obtained by law enforcement stated that dispatch received a call to the singer’s home yesterday. Sources would later suggest it was all due to a seizure.

Currently, it’s reportedly that the hitmaker remains hospitalized with her family by her side.

N(Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Days ago, Brandy sent a message of support to her brother, Ray J. The Love & Hip Hop star expressed on social media that he was thinking of ending his life, and it was a cry for help that amassed an outpouring of reactions.

We will keep you updated as this story progresses.

