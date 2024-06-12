Rob Schneider Goes Off On Will Smith In Explicit Rant

Rob Schneider isn't a fan of Will Smith.

Rob Schneider went after Will Smith in an explicit-ridden rant during an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. In doing so, he labeled the Oscar winner an "a**hole" who is a "liar" and "utter fraud" behind the scenes, despite his nice-guy reputation. "Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he’s really an a**hole," he said, referencing the Academy Awards ceremony during which he slapped host Chris Rock.

“It’s a deep, dark thing to do that in front of all those people and to a really great legendary comedian, who’s literally the best comedian of our generation," Schneider said. "You wouldn’t have this whole wave of comedy that came after if it wasn’t for Chris Rock. He’s kicked open the doors.”

Rob Schneider Performs During Event For RFK Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Comedian Rob Schneider attends "A Night of Laughter With RFK Jr. & Friends" hosted by the Kennedy campaign at Million Dollar Theater on February 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Smith received a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards for the incident, which Schneider says wasn't harsh enough. “Will is a douchebag,” Schneider said. “The thing is that’s how politically correct the Academy is. That they were so cowardly because if I would have done that, they would have been hauled off to prison.” He further theorized the organization was “so worried about being racist or whatever." He added: “The point is, violence is what it is. And whether the color of your skin or your religion, it doesn’t matter if you commit a crime in front of other people, you get hauled out of there." Check out the full comments below.

Rob Schneider Calls Out Will Smith